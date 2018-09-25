 »   »   »  Mirchi Music Awards 2018: Raashi Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna And Others Attend The Event; View Pics

Related Articles
There's no denying the fact that award functions in the film industry are synonymous with glamour, glitz and of course, plenty of healthy competition. During these functions, the best in the business lock horns with others and vie for top honours. These high-profile nights also serve as an ideal platform for members of the film fraternity to renew old friendships and start new ones. Perhaps that is why the award nights always create a great deal of buzz amongst the fans.
The Mirchi Music Awards 2018, which was held last night (September 24, 2018) was nothing short of a spectacle and proved that award functions are worth their weight in gold. The event was attended by some of the biggest names in the South film industry who made it a memorable affair. Here are the top photos from the Mirchi Music Awards 2018.
NBK At His Best!
The legendary Balakrishna looked smart and handsome as he attended the Mirchi Music Awards 2018. His smile and lively expressions gelled quite well with his look and upped its recall value in a big way. NBK is currently working on the NTR biopic, which is slated to hit the screens next year.
The Showstopper!
Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda looked dashing as he made his presence felt at the star-studded event. The Arjun Reddy actor's confident body language and cool expressions added a new dimension to his look and added to its recall value big time.
Marvelous!
Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam co-star and Sandalwood beauty Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely adorable as she graced the Mirchi Music Awards. Here she can be seen posing for a photo with actress Kavya Thapar.
Graceful!
Lakshmi Manchu too grabbed plenty of attention as she made an appearance at the event. Here is a lovely photo of her at the Mirchi Music Awards 2018. Doesn't she look graceful and beautiful?
What A Beauty!
Here is a priceless photo of Amala Akkineni at the star-studded function. Needless to say, the Siva star looks mesmerising and proves that she's ‘still got it'. We feel that she can still give several Gen Y stars a run for their money.
Ravishing Raashi
Raashi Khanna redefined the meaning of elegant as she made her presence felt at the Mirchi Music Awards 2018. She sure knows how to turn up the heat and make her fans go weak in the knees.