 »   »   »  Mirchi Music Awards 2018: Raashi Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna And Others Attend The Event; View Pics

NBK At His Best!

The legendary Balakrishna looked smart and handsome as he attended the Mirchi Music Awards 2018. His smile and lively expressions gelled quite well with his look and upped its recall value in a big way. NBK is currently working on the NTR biopic, which is slated to hit the screens next year.

The Showstopper!

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda looked dashing as he made his presence felt at the star-studded event. The Arjun Reddy actor's confident body language and cool expressions added a new dimension to his look and added to its recall value big time.

Marvelous!

Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam co-star and Sandalwood beauty Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely adorable as she graced the Mirchi Music Awards. Here she can be seen posing for a photo with actress Kavya Thapar.

Graceful!

Lakshmi Manchu too grabbed plenty of attention as she made an appearance at the event. Here is a lovely photo of her at the Mirchi Music Awards 2018. Doesn't she look graceful and beautiful?

What A Beauty!

Here is a priceless photo of Amala Akkineni at the star-studded function. Needless to say, the Siva star looks mesmerising and proves that she's ‘still got it'. We feel that she can still give several Gen Y stars a run for their money.

Ravishing Raashi

Raashi Khanna redefined the meaning of elegant as she made her presence felt at the Mirchi Music Awards 2018. She sure knows how to turn up the heat and make her fans go weak in the knees.