 »   »   »  Mohanlal-Allu Sirish's Yuddha Bhoomi To Hit the Screens Today (Jun 29)!

One of the most anticipated flicks of Malayalam cinema last year was the Mohanlal & Allu Sirish starrer 1971 Beyond Borders. The patriotic flick was released amidst huge expectations, fanfare and anticipation, but eventually had a different result at the box office during its final run.
Box Office Fiasco
Being made on a thread of Indo-Pak border war, Major Ravi had called action-cut to the movie. 1971 Beyond Borders was made at a huge budget of 15 Cr but ended up earning a meagre 6 Cr during its overall run, thus, incurring losses to everyone associated with the movie.
Though a certain section of critics had a decent opinion of the movie, a large entity had more flaws identified than the highlights. The audience though rejected the movie outright from the word go.
Telugu Version
With Telugu star Allu Sirish having played a pivotal role in the movie, the Telugu distributors are sure to garner some decent numbers in the state by capitalising the familiarity of Sirish and Mohanlal's limited popularity in the Telugu states.
Being titled as Yuddha Bhoomi, the movie has completed all its formalities and has locked Jun 29, 2018 as the release date. Yuddha Bhoomi has got a whopping number of 400 theatres to screen the movie. This is indeed a huge count considering the fact that the flick is a dubbed version and the original version had tanked at the BO miserably.
Stiff Competition
Yuddha Bhoomi will be facing competition from Shakalaka Shankar's Shambo Shiva Shambo and Tarun Bhascker's Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. The latter is much expected from the audience while the former is sure to draw some B & C centre audience into the theatres on the initial day irrespective of the talk.
Finally, the trade needs to wait for one more day to know whether the Mohanlal & Allu Sirish's movie emerges victorious crossing all the said hurdles.
