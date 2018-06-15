 »   »   »  Naa Nuvve Box Office Report: Kalyan Ram-Tamannaah's Film Starts On An Average Note In The US

Earlier this year, actor Kalyan Ram received some good news when his MLA opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews and became the highest opener of his career. It was a political-drama and featured him in a new avatar which he did justice to.

With MLA in the rear view, Kalyan Ram has shifted his focus to his next big film Naa Nuvve. Directed by Jayendra Panchapakesan and also featuring the lovely Tamannaah in the lead, the romantic-comedy hit the screens yesterday(June 15, 2018) much to the delight of the star's die-hard fans. Unfortunately, the film has not been able to set the US box office on fire. Its collections from the US premieres are ordinary and indicate that the film has not really clicked with the audience.

Here is a detailed look at Naa Nuvve's performance at the US box office.

Day 1 Collections Naa Nuvve managed to collect USD 45,598 from 111 locations in the US through premieres and started on an average note. Naa Nuvve Does An MLA MLA, which was reportedly shot on a lower budget when compared to Naa Nuvve, had collected nearly USD 45,406 from 69 locations through premieres. Naa Nuvve's collections are roughly in the same range as those of the Upendra Madhav directorial and that is a cause of worry for the makers. Negative WOM The general feeling is that Naa Nuvve is not a good film as it doesn't offer anything fresh or new. While Kalyan Ram has received praises for his performance, most critics feel that the screenplay just does not do justice to his talents. As such, the WOM is unfavourable. The Way Ahead Sudheer Babu's Sammohanam hit the screens today( June 15, 2018) and it might give Naa Nuvve a run for its money. Moreover, the Bollywood biggie Race 3 has hit the theatres today and is likely to be the first choice of fans over the weekend. The negative WOM and competition from the new release might spell trouble for Naa Nuvve. As such, it is likely to face some difficulties over the weekend.