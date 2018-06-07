 »   »   »  Naa Peru Surya, Mehbooba & Officer Distributors Incur Huge Losses

Three expected movies hit screens in the last one month and all of them have not struck well at the box office. Due to weak content and average to bad word of mouth, the said movies were not successful in drawing in the desired numbers.

Naa Peru Surya

Pre-release Statistics

Nizam - 20.2 Cr, Ceded - 11.25 Cr, Vizag & Guntur - 14 Cr, East - 5.2 Cr, West - 4.2 Cr, Krishna - 4.5 Cr, Nellore - 2.6 Cr, Karnataka - 7 Cr, Kerala - 1.5 Cr, Rest of India (Including TN) - 2 Cr & Overseas - 7.2 Cr

Worldwide theatrical cost inclusive of print and publicity sums up to 81 Cr.

The movie was required to rake in 81 Cr worldwide share to be classified as a HIT venture.

Closing Worldwide Collections

Nizam -12.6 Cr, Ceded - 6.8 Cr, Guntur - 3.9 Cr, Vizag - 5.3 Cr, East - 3.7 Cr, West - 2.85 Cr, Krishna - 2.65 Cr, Nellore - 1.64 Cr, Rest of India (Including Kerala, Karnataka & TN) - 6.6 Cr & Overseas - 4.1Cr

Total - 50.14 Cr

The overall recovery stands at a meagre 61% classifying the movie as disaster.

Mehbooba

Puri Jagannath had not just pinned hopes as a director and producer, but also as the father of an upcoming actor in the industry, Akash Puri. A love turned patriotism-based movie, Mehbooba, was made at a moderate budget with many efforts. But that did not translate into great numbers at the box office.

Puri's recent track record too have not been totally impressive as his previous flicks, Loafer, ISM, Rogue & Paisa Vasool had bombed at the box office.

Closing Worldwide Collections

Nizam - 0.75 Cr, Ceded - 0.33 Cr, Guntur - 0.19 Cr, Vizag - 0.35 Cr, East - 0.15 Cr, West - 0.11Cr, Krishna - 0.16 Cr, Nellore - 0.7 Cr, Rest of India - 0.2 Cr & Overseas - 0.4 Cr

Total - 2.6 Cr

The theatrical rights of the movie were sold at a price of 9 Cr and with overall recovery amount being totalled up to just 2.6 Cr, Mehbooba could be classified as one of the biggest disasters in Puri's career.

Officer

A lot was anticipated from Nagarjuna & RGV combination and an exact opposite seemed to have happened post the release of the movie. Nothing was really right about the flick and things seemed to have gone haywire from the word go.

There were no takers from the overseas market which prompted Varma, co-producer of the movie, to get into own release along with other producers.

The overall pre-release business looks good from the producer's perspective. The satellite and digital rights of Officer have been sold at a good 12 Cr and the domestic distribution rights were valued at 8 Cr taking the overall tally to 20 Cr.

With this, producers have made their pockets heavy with convincing profits.

The movie has grossed a little less than 70 Lakhs in its initial weekend and might just complete with a maximum of 80 Lakhs gross. This is a flabbergasting statistic, especially from the combination which delivered Siva.