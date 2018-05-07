 »   »   » Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India Box Office: First Weekend Worldwide Collections

Amidst much anticipation, Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, was released in theatres with fan frenzy and pompous celebrations. Despite the positive pull, the movie was not able to rake in big numbers over the weekend. Thanks to the average word of mouth, poor treatment of screenplay and mediocre critical review.

Pre-release Statistics



Nizam - 20.2 Cr, Ceded - 11.25 Cr, Vizag & Guntur - 14 Cr, East - 5.2 Cr, West - 4.2 Cr, Krishna - 4.5 Cr, Nellore - 2.6 Cr, Karnataka - 7 Cr, Kerala - 1.5 Cr, Rest of India (including TN) - 2 Cr & Overseas - 7.2 Cr



Worldwide theatrical cost inclusive of print and publicity sums up to 81 Cr.



The movie is required to rake in 81 Cr WW share to be classified as a HIT venture.



First Weekend Worldwide Collections



Nizam - 8.8 Cr, Ceded - 4.3 Cr, Guntur - 3.31 Cr, Vizag - 3.55 Cr, East - 2.76 Cr, West - 2.06Cr, Krishna - 1.88 Cr, Nellore - 1.07 Cr, Rest of India (including Kerala, Karnataka & TN)- 6.05 Cr & Overseas - 3.8 Cr



Total - 37.58 Cr



The overall recovery over the weekend is an unimpressive 46% which is way less than the business standards and expectations. May is seen to be a dynamic month in Telugu cinema's calendar as lot of expected flicks are lined up for release which would definitely hamper this Allu Arjun starrer.



Dismal Performance In The USA



If there is one region where Allu Arjun is yet to prove his mark by capturing the market area, then it's USA. With Naa Peru Surya, the Mega actor was hoping to prove his mettle while the same has not been translated in reality.



The movie has just crossed USD 500k during the weekend and touching the mark of USD 1 M seems gigantic with the word of mouth the movie is carrying and for the fact that Mahanati is all set to release in a couple of days.



One will have to wait and see how Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India performs in the coming days.