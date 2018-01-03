 »   »   » Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India First Impact Gets A Staggering Response!

The New Year for Telugu audience and especially, Bunny fans, started with a sweet gift as the actor released the first impact of his upcoming flick, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

First Impact



A new term coined by the team of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India as Allu Arjun, during the last public interaction had clarified that the movie team had not released any posters or bites of the movie, and that the extended teaser would be the first impact on the minds of the fans and audience. This has come out as a surprise as the team has broken the conventional way of releasing the first look posters followed by the teaser.



Content Of The First Impact



Going by the content and visuals of the video, it seems that the makers of the movie would be presenting a content rich movie to the audience and that the screenplay would be intriguing and racy. Allu Arjun looks stylish, true to his tag name, and also appears tough and energetic.



Allu Arjun is seen as an Army Officer with anger management issues. An officer would cross the rules defined for an army personnel and eventually subjected to face the hardships by the higher ranked officials. The last time a Telugu hero had anger issues, a product called Arjun Reddy happened. Fans of Bunny would be hoping for a similar result.



First Impact's Impact On The Social Media



The video was released via two official channels. One of the production house and the other one from the lead actor, Allu Arjun's account. The video has garnered over 3.8 Million views and 169k likes from both the official channels. The total view count of the same from both YouTube and Facebook summed up to a staggering 6.8 Million views in 24 hours.



Upcoming Feast



With the first impact being launched on New Year, the team of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is all set to release the first look poster on January 14, on the occasion of Sankranthi. This is not it, a patriotic song would be made available to the fans and audience on 26th January,



Republic Day.



The strategical moves of the team are seemingly positive and indeed appreciable. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India features Allu Arjun, Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Vakkanantham Vamsi, writer of popular movies, Kick, Race Gurram & Temper fame is wielding the microphone while Bollywood's Vishal-Shekar would be composing music for the flick. The movie is all set to release in the month of April 2018.