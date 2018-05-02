 »   »   » Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India Pre-release Event Highlights

A grand star-studded pre-release event of Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India was held in Hyderabad on Apr 29, 2018 in a splendid manner and the movie team were resounding with confidence on their product. With many stars bracing the function, we bring you certain highlights of the event.

Trailer Impact



The trailer of Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India has yet again created a positive vibe within the audience as it has marks of a quality framing all over. The trailer shows Arjun as an angry young man who loves his nation and being laced with anger management issues which often lands him into trouble.



The trailer has garnered 3.5 Million views with over 123k Likes.



Allu Aravind



The Mega Producer claimed to have been taken aback by his son's confidence on the director and his vision. But he was quick to add that the confidence laid by Allu Arjun on Vamsi was totally justified after watching the first copy of the flick.



Aravind dedicated the movie to the legendary director, Dasari Narayana Rao as the release date of Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India coincides with the late actor turned director's birthday. Aravind also opened up about certain hidden agenda of smearing the movie with negative talk within the industry and hence, requested fans to prove the point wrong with their support.



Anu Emmanuel The beautiful heroine would be seen romancing second Mega Hero after Pawan Kalyan in Agnyathavaasi. The young actress greeted the gathering with Telugu and switched to English. Keeping it short, the tall and swanky actress thanked the entire cast and crew.

Action King Arjun He is the brand ambassador for patriotic based flicks as his love towards the nation and Indian Army is always exemplary. Being associated with Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India, Arjun thanked the producers and director of the flick and also gave a pat on Ram Charan's back for his colossal success with Rangasthalam.

Arjun was happy to notice the growth of Telugu cinema as it has been the focal point in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi industries. He credited the success to Telugu audience for being supportive of quality products. Though he was apprehensive about the character during the story discussion time, he claimed to have been confident about his role and the respective output.



Ram Charan Megapower Star was ecstatic to see the flock of fans and thanked them for their endearing support. Ram Charan appreciated and wished the entire team the best and shared certain anecdotes connected with Allu Arjun. Calling him the energetic and enthusiastic member of the family, Charan shared that Allu Arjun took the stage every single time during the family functions. He also thanked Allu Arjun for instilling confidence in Chiranjeevi who was anxious of Charan's dancing capabilities during the release of Chirutha.

Charan passed a sweet warning to a certain section of media and requested them to act ethically and lend a helping shoulder to cinema industry. Charan once again proved his maturity by taking reference of several actors and their hardships faced in the industry.

Vakkantham Vamsi

Thanking his mentor, Dasari Narayana Rao for getting him into the industry, he was left with mixed feelings as his mentor was not in the physical world to watch his debut movie but was satisfied to release the flick on the late director's birthday.

Vamsi thanked a string of technicians associated with Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India. However, he had some great words for Allu Arjun as Vamsi claimed that the former was a backbone support not just as an actor but as a backend technician as well. Vamsi thanked Stylish Star for providing him a free hand in scripting and direction avenues.

Vamsi commended about Allu Arjun's dedication and the cap mannerism which is shown in the trailer. The debutant director thanked Action King Arjun for his guts and conviction of accepting such a sensitive character and making the director's life, tad bit easy.

Allu Arjun The hero of the movie, Stylish Star Allu Arjun seemed to be content man with the characterization and output of Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India. Allu Arjun opened that he was keen on teaming up with Sridhar for his passion and conviction towards cinema. He was happy to be associated with Nagababu as he is said to be a fan of the latter than a business partner.

Allu Arjun thanked the writers, music director, art director and the co-producer of the flick, Allu Arjun Vasu for their contributions. He showered praises on Rajeev Ravi, the cinematographer, for his technical capability and his nature as a person. Allu Arjun acclaimed Anu Emmanuel's dedication during the fag end of the shoot.

Allu Arjun also assured the audience of an intriguing characterization of Action King Arjun and thanked the latter profusely.





Pawan Reddy



Young politician and friend of Allu Arjun congratulated the entire team of Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India. Pawan requested Allu Arjun to host their respective movie functions in the Rayalaseema region as well, as the hospitality in the said region would be exceptional.



Pawan spilled beans by claiming that Allu Arjun is not just an actor but also is inclined towards politics and in future, might venture into politics.



Surendar Reddy



The director of upcoming mammoth flick, Syeraa Narasimha Reddy, graced the event with his presence. He had some best words for the debut director calling him a talented and hard-working technician who should have donned the cap of director 5 years ago itself. The Race Gurram director assured the gathering that Vamsi would venture into top 5 best directors of Tollywood post movie's release.



Lagadapati Sridhar



The young producer rendered a lengthy speech by covering all stakeholders of the flick. Sridhar thanked his mother and wife for being a rock solid support throughout his journey as a producer. He thanked Allu Arjun for keeping his word which was given a decade ago and associating himself with the young producer. Sharing that he was almost on the verge of retiring from movies, Sridhar went gaga over Allu Arjun's rare quality of standing on one's word which is quite rare it today's scenario.



Sridhar also stated that the said nature is not present in himself and many in the industry and that being a prime quality in Allu Arjun itself is one of the reasons for his success.



Nagababu



The Mega brother thanked Allu Aravind profusely for insisting the latter to turn into a producer again after certain bitter experiences and instilling confidence. Nagababu stated that his long pending desire of working with an energetic star and a good human like Allu Arjun has finally been achieved and also was happy to see him as a military personnel.



Babu wished Vamsi a bright future and assured quality films from the hard-working director.



Allu Arjun Vas



A self-confessed fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vasu is identified as Allu Arjun Vas as he has an in-depth and extended friendship with Allu Arjun for the last 16 years. He expressed that he is indebted to the Stylish Star for creating an opportunity of working with him and granting him a lease of life within the industry. He also showed his admiration on Allu Arjun for his dedication, perseverance and untiring effort to strive perfection.



Vasu was brimming with happiness as he was not just ecstatic about Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India's success but as well was happy that the production banner could boast of a quality content. Vasu thanked director, Vamsi for such great output and also guaranteed a second movie in a row with the writer-come-director.