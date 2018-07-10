 »   »   »  Naga Chaitanya Reveals Whether Samantha Akkineni Would Quit Films In 2019

Samantha Is NOT Quitting Films

Now, Samantha's hubby Naga Chaitanya has reacted to these reports and made it clear that the Mersal actress will not be quitting films anytime soon.

"Sam won't quit films as she is busy with many projects presently. She may take a break, but she won't quit now," Chay told Deccan Chronicle.

Naga Chaitanya About Her Next Film With Samantha

Interestingly, Samantha and Chay will be seen together in director Shiva Nirvana's next film. Revealing more about the film, the Yuddham Sharanam actor said that it revolves around a newly married couple.



"The director insisted that he wanted both of us in the film. The subject deals with a couple after their marriage, so we thought it was suitable for us," he added.

'Sam Is Very Frank'

Chay also revealed that, just like Nagarjuna, Samantha is an outspoken person and does not hesitate to comment on or criticise his work.

"Just like my father, Sam is very frank in her opinions," added Chay.

A Busy Time For Samantha And Chay

As it so happens, this is a busy time for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. The lovely lady is currently gearing up for the release of Seema Raja which also has Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The actress will also be seen in the Tamil-Telugu remake of U Turn. The remake is being directed by Pawan Kumar and will see Sam essaying the role played by Shraddha Srinath in the Kannada version.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Savyasachi which is a thriller and features him in a new avatar.

Will The Success Streak Continue?

Samantha is on a roll these days. Her last three releases(Mahanati, Irumbu Thirai and Ranghasthalam) have done well at the box office and impressed the critics. Now that it has been confirmed that she has no plans of quitting T-town, her fans can rejoice and wait for her next big release.