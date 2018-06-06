 »   »   »  Naga Chaitanya & Sai Dharam Tej's Movies Get Decent Business

When an actor's movies are not doing well at the box office then the buzz around the upcoming ones and the business attached to it is likely to be hampered. This stands true two of the young actors of this generation, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Dharam Tej.

Tej I Love You Starts Off In An Impressive Manner

After a jaw-dropping 5 consecutive disasters, Sai Dharam Tej is in a defensive and calculative mode to revive his sagging career. This move has now prompted him to go on for a content-driven movie format than the conventional masala template.

Joining hands with film-maker Karunakaran, their upcoming movie, Tej I Love You, gives the audience a fresh feel and looks to be a romantic, feel-good entertainer. The movie has already had signs of positive vibe with its pre-release business of the overseas fetching a decent 75 Lakhs.

The said number is a good one considering Tej's market and also keeping in mind his previous movies. Tej's career best movie in the overseas market, Subramanyam for Sale, had fetched 60 Lakhs gross value and for Tej I Love You to achieve break-even, the movie needs to hit the 1 Cr gross mark.

Naga Chaitanya Shows His Capability

On the other hand, Akkineni hero, Naga Chaitanya has shown that he is still a successful horse despite hits and misses. His upcoming movie, Sailaja Reddy Alludu, which is being directed by Maruthi Dasari, has commanded huge figures as part of the pre-release business deal. The movie has been reportedly sold to a humongous price of 14 Cr.

Considering the digital market like Amazon Prime is ruling the roost, and the previous movies of the actor not clicking at the box office, this indeed is a mega deal which has stunned the trade pundits in Tollywood.