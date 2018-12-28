 »   »   »  Nagarjuna's Next Big Film Shelved? Is This The Reason?

The dashing Nagarjuna is one of the biggest and most respected names in the Telugu film industry today. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his dashing look and humble nature, Now, Tollywood's 'King' is in the news for a shocking reason. According to the latest reports, his next big film has been shelved. Some time ago, Nags had started work on a film with the Tamil star Dhanush. Backed by Thenandal Films, it is a big multi-starrer and a new experience for Nags.

Now, it seems that the film has hit a roadblock. According to the latest reports, the film has been shelved. Apparently, Thenandal Films suffered big losses because of Sarkar and this forced them to shelve the Nagarjuna movie.

The buzz is that this is why Dhanush announced that he would soon be beginning work on Asuran. If the movie has indeed been shelved it might leave Nagarjuna's fans heartbroken.

Interestingly, 2018 was a bad year for Nagarjuna. He started things off with Officer. The RGV directorial proved to be the biggest flop of his career. Thereafter, he was seen in Devadas. The comedy got off to a good start at the box office. However, things soon went South and the film ended up being a failure.

Let us hope that 2019 proves to be a better year for him.

Source: Cinejosh