 »   »   »  Nagarjuna To Star in Sequel To Yesteryear Classic And Prequel To Recent Hit

Manmadhudu 2 Is On!

According to a leading website, Nagarjuna has finalised his next two big films. Nags will be beginning work on the sequel to his 2002 classic Manmadhudu. Manmadhudu will be directed by Rahul Ravindra and is likely to be in the same zone as the first part. One is likely to get more clarity on this in the coming days.

Nagarjuna To Play Bangaraju Again

Nagarjuna has also, reportedly, agreed to star in a prequel to the 2016 release Soggade Chinni Nayana. The sequel is going to be helmed by Kalyan Krishna and is also likely to feature Naga Chaitanya in a key role. If this works out, seeing Nags and Chay on the big screen again is going to be a treat for the movie buffs. The two previously acted together in Manam.

A Bad Year For Nags

Interestingly, 2018 was a bad year for Nagarjuna. He began the year with the cop drama Officer. The Ram Gopal Varma directorial turned out to be one of the biggest flops of the year and failed to impress the critics. Thereafter, he returned to the big screen with Devadas. Sadly, the comedy-drama underperformed at the box office. Let us hope that the Soggade Chinni Nayana prequel and Manmadhudu 2 help him get his career back on track.

A Golden Opportunity For Chay?

As it so happens, just like Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya too is going through a bad phase on the professional front. He began the year with Shailaja Reddy Alludu which proved to be a commercial failure. His next release Savyasachi too sank without a trace. As such, acting alongside his dad in the Soggade Chinni Nayana prequel might be good for his career.