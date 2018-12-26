 »   »   »  Nagarjuna Unhappy About The Release Date Of Mr Majnu? Is This The Reason?

It is an open secret that the much-loved Nagarjuna is one of the most respected stars in the Telugu film industry. A veteran in the truest sense, 'King' is held in high regard thanks to his evergreen looks, dashing personality, bindass nature and gripping screen presence. During his career, he has starred in several evergreen films and this has helped him prove that he is force to be reckoned with. Now, he is in the limelight because of an unexpected reason.

He is currently gearing up for the release Mr Majnu. The romantic-drama features Akhil Akkkineni in the lead and it is the third film of the youngster's career. It is set to release on January 25, 2018 and is an important release for the Akkineni family. As it so happens, there is a controversy surrounding Mr Majnu and its release date .

According to Cinejosh, Nagarjuna is not happy with the film's release date. He wanted it to release in February as several biggies are lined up for release in January.

However, Akhil wanted it to release in January and the release date was chosen accordingly. Releasing the movie in the 'month of the biggies' is big move and could help the Hello star's career in a big way. Either way, we wish him good luck and hope that the gamble pays off.

