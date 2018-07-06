 »   »   »  Namrata Shirodkar And Upsana Attend Shriya Bhupal and Anindith's Pre-wedding Bash, View Pics

Namrata Shirodkar With 'Bestie' Upasana

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar attended the pre-wedding bash and enjoyed herself to the fullest. In this photo, she can be seen chilling with Ram Charan's wife Upasana. Don't the ladies look stunning?

Namrata With Dia Bhupal

Namrata shares a special bond with Shriya's sister-in-law Dia and considers her to be a 'soul sister'. Here she can be seen spending some tender moments with her. This truly is a special photo.

Another One For The Ages

In this priceless photo, Namrata can be seen with the couple of the moment. And, as expected, she seems to be in a good mood here. While sharing the photo, she wished the two good luck and congratulated them for the new beginning

About Shriya And Anindith

Shriya is the grand-daughter of a Hyderabad-based industrialist and comes from an affluent family. Her mother is an entrepreneur. Anindith comes from a noted family that is associated with a popular group.