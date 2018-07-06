 »   »   »  Namrata Shirodkar And Upsana Attend Shriya Bhupal and Anindith's Pre-wedding Bash, View Pics

Related Articles
In 2016, the lovely Shriya Bhupal became the talk of the town when she got engaged to actor Akhil Akkineni. Needless to say, their impending wedding created a buzz in T-town and this gave the young lad's fans a reason to rejoice. Unfortunately, the wedding got called off last year much to the disappointment of all concerned. Now, more than a year later, Shriya is set to tie the knot with Anindith Reddy and begin a new chapter in life. Recently, their respective families organised a pre-wedding celebration for the two. And, as expected, the event turned out to be quite a memorable affair. Here are some photos from the bash.
Namrata Shirodkar With 'Bestie' Upasana
Former actress Namrata Shirodkar attended the pre-wedding bash and enjoyed herself to the fullest. In this photo, she can be seen chilling with Ram Charan's wife Upasana. Don't the ladies look stunning?
Namrata With Dia Bhupal
Namrata shares a special bond with Shriya's sister-in-law Dia and considers her to be a 'soul sister'. Here she can be seen spending some tender moments with her. This truly is a special photo.
Another One For The Ages
In this priceless photo, Namrata can be seen with the couple of the moment. And, as expected, she seems to be in a good mood here. While sharing the photo, she wished the two good luck and congratulated them for the new beginning
About Shriya And Anindith
Shriya is the grand-daughter of a Hyderabad-based industrialist and comes from an affluent family. Her mother is an entrepreneur. Anindith comes from a noted family that is associated with a popular group.
We wish Shriya and Aninduth the very best and hope that that they have a happy married life. We are sure that, just like the pre-wedding bash, the wedding too will turn out to be an extravaganza.
