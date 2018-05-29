English
 »   »   »  Nela Ticket’s Pre-release Business & Day 1 Collections

Nela Ticket’s Pre-release Business & Day 1 Collections

Posted By: Mayur Javali
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has disappointed the audiences with his recent outing, Nela Ticket. A very low quality movie in terms of storyline, writing, execution and what not? The movie has had a very ordinary Day 1 at all regions and centres and could end up more as a double disaster at the box office.

    Nela Ticket’s Pre-release Business & Day 1 Collections

    Pre-release Statistics

    Nizam - 6.6 Cr, Ceded - 3.05 Cr, Vizag-2.15 Cr, Guntur - 1.80 Cr, East - 1.45 Cr, West - 1.25 Cr, Krishna - 1.45 Cr, Nellore - 0.80 Cr, Karnataka - 1.45 Cr, Overseas - 1.5 Cr, Rest of India - 0.5 Cr & Overseas - 1.5 Cr

    Broadcast rights have fetched in some mind boggling numbers to the producers filling their coffers. The Telugu rights have been sold at 13 Cr and the Hindi Dubbing satellite rights stand at an astonishing 12 Cr. No wonder Ravi Teja commands that number as all his movies have a good viewership in Set Max every time.

    Worldwide theatrical cost inclusive of print and publicity sums up to 22 Cr.

    The movie is required to rake in 22 Cr WW Share to be classified as a HIT venture.

    Day 1 Worldwide Collections

    Nizam - 1.2 Cr, Ceded-0.45 Cr, Guntur- 0.4 Cr, Vizag - 0.45 Cr, East - 0.39 Cr, West- 0.22 Cr, Krishna - 0.23 Cr, Nellore - 0.16 Cr, Remaining Estimated (including Overseas) - 0.35 Cr

    Total - 3.85 Cr

    This is a disastrous start considering the pre-release business numbers and Ravi Teja's market value. The word of mouth were extremely negative and so were the critics write-up.

    It is just a hairline of chance for Nela Ticket to revive from this point. Much was expected from director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala after his initial blockbuster, Soggade Chinni Nayana. One just hopes for a better product from both Kalyan Krishna and Ravi Teja in the coming days.

    Read more about: ravi teja nela ticket
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue