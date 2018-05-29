 »   »   »  Nela Ticket’s Pre-release Business & Day 1 Collections

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has disappointed the audiences with his recent outing, Nela Ticket. A very low quality movie in terms of storyline, writing, execution and what not? The movie has had a very ordinary Day 1 at all regions and centres and could end up more as a double disaster at the box office.

Pre-release Statistics



Nizam - 6.6 Cr, Ceded - 3.05 Cr, Vizag-2.15 Cr, Guntur - 1.80 Cr, East - 1.45 Cr, West - 1.25 Cr, Krishna - 1.45 Cr, Nellore - 0.80 Cr, Karnataka - 1.45 Cr, Overseas - 1.5 Cr, Rest of India - 0.5 Cr & Overseas - 1.5 Cr



Broadcast rights have fetched in some mind boggling numbers to the producers filling their coffers. The Telugu rights have been sold at 13 Cr and the Hindi Dubbing satellite rights stand at an astonishing 12 Cr. No wonder Ravi Teja commands that number as all his movies have a good viewership in Set Max every time.



Worldwide theatrical cost inclusive of print and publicity sums up to 22 Cr.



The movie is required to rake in 22 Cr WW Share to be classified as a HIT venture.



Day 1 Worldwide Collections



Nizam - 1.2 Cr, Ceded-0.45 Cr, Guntur- 0.4 Cr, Vizag - 0.45 Cr, East - 0.39 Cr, West- 0.22 Cr, Krishna - 0.23 Cr, Nellore - 0.16 Cr, Remaining Estimated (including Overseas) - 0.35 Cr



Total - 3.85 Cr



This is a disastrous start considering the pre-release business numbers and Ravi Teja's market value. The word of mouth were extremely negative and so were the critics write-up.



It is just a hairline of chance for Nela Ticket to revive from this point. Much was expected from director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala after his initial blockbuster, Soggade Chinni Nayana. One just hopes for a better product from both Kalyan Krishna and Ravi Teja in the coming days.