Next Enti Full Movie Leaked Online To Download

By
    The ravishing and charming Tamannaah Bhatia is arguably one of the most talented and successful young actresses in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly referred to as the 'Milky Beauty' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her stunning looks, vivacious personality, effective performances and bindass attitude. Over the years, she has acted opposite some of the biggest stars in the industry and this has worked wonders for her. At present, she is in the limelight because of Next Enti. The film hit the screens a few days ago and opened to an okayish response at the box office.

    Now, it is in the limelight because of a shocking reason.

    Next Enti Gets Leaked

    In a terrible development, Next Enti has fallen prey to piracy even though it is still playing in the theatres. The full movie is, reportedly, available online and quite a few links offering 'free download' are going viral.

    Will This Impact The Collections?

    Next Enti has been shot against a decent budget and it needs to have a good run at the box office in order to be a success. As the full movie has been leaked online, its box office collections are likely to be affected. And, this might result in it leaving the theatres prematurely.

    The Background

    The menace of piracy has been plaguing the South film fraternity for quite some time. Sarkar, U Turn and 2.0 are just some of the major Tamil films which got leaked within hours of arriving in theatres. Similarly, the Tollywood biggies Shailaja Reddy Alludu and Aravinda Sametha too got leaked on the release day. Taxiwala and Kavacham too fell prey to piracy.

    The Bottomline

    Several government agencies have previously taken steps to curb the menace of piracy. Similarly, the likes of Vishal and Vijay Deverakonda have condemned piracy and asked the fans to stay away from it. Their efforts have improved the situation a bit but the issue still persists. We hope that those in authority find an effective solution to the problem and ensure that it stops at the earliest. Piracy is totally unacceptable and cannot be encouraged at all.

    next enti tamannaah
    Thursday, December 13, 2018, 18:34 [IST]
