 »   »   »  Next Enti Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Movie!

Next Enti, the film that has promised to be a breezy and different romantic tale, has graced the big screens today (December 7, 2018). The film is one among the four major releases that have taken over the big screens and the film, starring Sundeep Kishen and Tamannaah in the lead role has a good amount of expectations surrounding it.

Next Enti marks the big debut of Bollywood film-maker Kunal Kohli in the Telugu film industry. The director is well-known for his superhit films in Hindi like Hum Tum, Fanaa etc. He is expected to make a fine debut in Telugu with Next Enti, which is touted to be based on his Hindi movie Hum Tum.

It is for the first time that Sundep Kishen and Tamannaah are teaming up for a film. Next enti is also the second major release of both these actors in the year 2018. Actor Navdeep will also be seen essaying an important role in this film. There is a good buzz surrounding the film on social medi. The first shows of the film is expected to begin in a short while and let us wait and see what the Tweeples have to say about the movie.