 »   »   » Nithiin’s Chal Mohan Ranga Teaser Is Impressive!

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, a feel-good breezy teaser has braced Telugu audience in the form of Chal Mohan Ranga. Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the movie would be special for many reasons.
Interesting Combination
It's the combination of a close set of people. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will be seen as the co-producer for the flick while his good friend and magical writer, Trivikram Srinivas has penned the subject. Nithiin Reddy, who is an ardent Pawan Kalyan fan, is the male lead.
Not to forget the fact that both Nithiin and Trivikram had collaborated for the super successful flick, A.Aa.
Chal Mohan Ranga Connection
Initially, the title was registered for a different movie which was designated to be directed by a newcomer, Sai Balaji. Apparently, Chal Mohan Ranga referred to Chalapathi, Mohan & Ranga where Nithiin was set to play one of the three roles. However, the project never took off and that prompted Nithiin to suggest the movie title to the present makers.
Pawan Kalyan’s Relevance
The last outing of Powerstar was not a favourable one, be it for his fans or himself. It is known that he would take an undefined sabbatical from cinema as he is venturing into active politics. But the buzz is that the dynamic star would be crooning for a song in the movie. If the supposed rumour turns true, then that calls for some serious celebration amongst the fans of Pawan Kalyan.
Teaser Content
The 44-second-long teaser looks to be fresh and promising. It hints that the subject would be in line with destiny which is complemented with the caption, ‘everything is a sign'. Chal Mohan Ranga might just be another movie to follow the love-break-up-love format but it would be the dialogues and presentation which could sweep the audiences off their feet.
A small dialogue byte in the teaser marks the usual Guruji stamp, making it even more enjoyable.
Teaser Statistics
Being co-produced under the banner of Shresth Movies and Pawan Kalyan Creative Works by Sudhakar Reddy and Pawan Kalyan respectively, Chal Mohan Ranga's official teaser was released in Shresth Movies' official channel. The teaser has garnered around 3.5 Lakh views with over 33k likes.
Cast And Crew Update
Megha Akarsh would be paired up with Nithiin for the second time after LIE. The biggest takeaway of the flick could be the music and background score from the most happening music director of T-town, S Thaman. The score in the teaser byte is indeed captivating.
Krishna Chaitanya, who is a well-known lyricist in the industry is wielding the megaphone for Chal Mohan Ranga.