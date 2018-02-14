 »   »   » Nithiin’s Chal Mohan Ranga Teaser Is Impressive!

Pawan Kalyan’s Relevance

The last outing of Powerstar was not a favourable one, be it for his fans or himself. It is known that he would take an undefined sabbatical from cinema as he is venturing into active politics. But the buzz is that the dynamic star would be crooning for a song in the movie. If the supposed rumour turns true, then that calls for some serious celebration amongst the fans of Pawan Kalyan.



Teaser Content

The 44-second-long teaser looks to be fresh and promising. It hints that the subject would be in line with destiny which is complemented with the caption, ‘everything is a sign'. Chal Mohan Ranga might just be another movie to follow the love-break-up-love format but it would be the dialogues and presentation which could sweep the audiences off their feet.



A small dialogue byte in the teaser marks the usual Guruji stamp, making it even more enjoyable.







Teaser Statistics

Being co-produced under the banner of Shresth Movies and Pawan Kalyan Creative Works by Sudhakar Reddy and Pawan Kalyan respectively, Chal Mohan Ranga's official teaser was released in Shresth Movies' official channel. The teaser has garnered around 3.5 Lakh views with over 33k likes.



Cast And Crew Update

Megha Akarsh would be paired up with Nithiin for the second time after LIE. The biggest takeaway of the flick could be the music and background score from the most happening music director of T-town, S Thaman. The score in the teaser byte is indeed captivating.



Krishna Chaitanya, who is a well-known lyricist in the industry is wielding the megaphone for Chal Mohan Ranga.





