 »   »   »  NOTA Day 1 Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Opens On A Disastrous Note

NOTA Opens On A Poor Note

According to the latest reports, NOTA opened on a lacklustre note in the US and managed to collect less than half of what Geetha Govindam had collected through its US premieres. The early estimates are that that the film's collected nearly USD 188,995 from 220 locations and this has left the makers in a state of shock

A Big Setback

The phenomenal response to Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam in the US went a long way in establishing Vijay Deverakonda as a brand. As such, fans had high expectations from NOTA. The lacklustre response to NOTA is a rude shock for all concerned and it serves as strong proof of how stardom might not always translate into box office numbers.

In No Man’s Land

The general feeling is that NOTAis a hard-hitting film, however, it has a Tamil flavour to it. Moreover, some fans have even pointed out that the Telugu version comes across as a dubbed film rather than a straight one. As such, NOTA has not been able to connect with the Telugu audience. Similarly, it has not struck a chord with the Tamil audience as Vijay Deverakonda does not have a base in Kollywood.

The Way Ahead...

NOTA is likely to have a free run over the weekend as it is the only major Tollywood release of the week. As such, one can expect it to show good growth over the weekend. However, its business is going to be affected big time once Aravindha Sametha hits the screens next week.