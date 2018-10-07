 »   »   »  NOTA Full Movie Leaked Online, Will This Affect The Week 1 Collections Of Vijay Deverakonda’s Film?

Related Articles

This August, the dashing and talented Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of T-town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a terrific response at the ticket window and ended up becoming a big hit. Directed by Parasuram, the romantic comedy clicked with the younger generation in a big way thanks to its youthful vibe and fun-filled plot. With Geetha Govindam in the rear-view, Vijay Deverakonda is in the limelight because of his latest big film NOTA.
The political-thriller hit the screens of Friday(October 5, 2018) and opened to a good response at the domestic box office. Now, here is some disturbing news that is bound to leave those associated with NOTA in a state of shock.
NOTA Falls Prey To Piracy
According to the latest reports, NOTA has been leaked online and the full movie is available for ‘free downloading'. Apparently, a few pirated versions of the film were available online within hours of its theatrical release
Will The Week 1 Collections Be Affected?
A Tamil-Telugu bilingual, NOTA marks Vijay Deverakonda's entry into the Tamil film industry and this makes it a crucial release for him. The film failed to open on a good note in the international market. However, it did well at the Indian box office. As NOTA has been shot against a decent budget, it needs to do extremely well on the weekdays as well in order to emerge as a big hit. As NOTA has been leaked online, its Week 1 collections are likely to be affected adversely.
A Big Issue
Piracy is one of the biggest problems facing the Telugu film industry. Recently, the big Ganesha Chaturthi releases Shailaja Reddy Alludu and U Turn were leaked online on the day of release. Needless to say, this affected their collections big time. The Nani-Nagarjuna starrer too became a victim of piracy within hours of being released.
The Way Ahead...
Several agencies and organisations have taken steps to curb piracy, However, the fate of NOTA clearly indicates that there is still a lot that needs to be done in order to eradicate the menace of piracy. Let us hope that a solution is found in the near future.
