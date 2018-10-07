 »   »   »  NOTA Full Movie Leaked Online, Will This Affect The Week 1 Collections Of Vijay Deverakonda’s Film?

NOTA Falls Prey To Piracy

According to the latest reports, NOTA has been leaked online and the full movie is available for ‘free downloading'. Apparently, a few pirated versions of the film were available online within hours of its theatrical release

Will The Week 1 Collections Be Affected?

A Tamil-Telugu bilingual, NOTA marks Vijay Deverakonda's entry into the Tamil film industry and this makes it a crucial release for him. The film failed to open on a good note in the international market. However, it did well at the Indian box office. As NOTA has been shot against a decent budget, it needs to do extremely well on the weekdays as well in order to emerge as a big hit. As NOTA has been leaked online, its Week 1 collections are likely to be affected adversely.

A Big Issue

Piracy is one of the biggest problems facing the Telugu film industry. Recently, the big Ganesha Chaturthi releases Shailaja Reddy Alludu and U Turn were leaked online on the day of release. Needless to say, this affected their collections big time. The Nani-Nagarjuna starrer too became a victim of piracy within hours of being released.

The Way Ahead...

Several agencies and organisations have taken steps to curb piracy, However, the fate of NOTA clearly indicates that there is still a lot that needs to be done in order to eradicate the menace of piracy. Let us hope that a solution is found in the near future.