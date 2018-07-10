 »   »   »  NTR Biopic: Some Important Updates On The Balakrishna Starrer!

The much anticipated and celebrated biopic of the greatest actor ever from the Telugu soil is progressing at a brisk pace with a lot of developments associated to it. Actor turned producer of the movie, Nandamuri Balakrishna is leaving no stone unturned in order to chisel the best of product as the movie is a grand tribute to the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and the demi-god of Telugites, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Casting Details

While Balayya would be playing the role of NTR, Bollywood siren, Vidya Balan will be donning the role of NTR’s wife, Basava Tarakam. Vidya had earlier applied grease paint for Silk Smitha’s role and this would be her second time to emulate a real life character.

Rana Daggubatti of Baahubali & Ghazi fame will be seen as Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of Andhra state. Both Nandamuri and Daggubatti families share a good rapport and it should not have been a big deal for Balayya to rope in the handsome hunk.

Rumors were ripe that Akkineni Naga Chaitanya would be stepping in the role his late grandfather, Akkineni Nageswar Rao while some reports suggested that Sumanth would be approached for the role as he resembles ANR more and is the right fit into the bill. However, the latest report suggests that there would be no actor from the Akkineni clan in the biopic due to the ongoing differences between Balakrishna and the Akkineni family. Guess it would be some new face to don the legendary actor’s role.

The recent sensation who stole every one’s attention and hearts through Mahanati, Keerthi Suresh, will by playing Savithri for the second time in a row. Keerthi is said to be playing the talented actress yet again in NTR biopic.

Nadiya will be seen as former Indian prime minister, Indira Gandhi. Indira Gandhi was a crucial character during NTR’s eary political stint and roping a formidable actress was always a key.

Balayya and Team’s Effort

There would be 4 distinct age group variations of NTR which will be shown in the biopic. 4 years, 16 years, 20 years and an adult version of the late actor. While the first three will be played by different actors, the latter will be donned by Balayya who is said to be changing at least 20 get-ups for the role.

Balayya as a producer is all game for an extravaganza as he has allocated a budget of 60Cr for the movie.

NTR biopic is slated for Sankranti release next year and Sankranti has always favored Nandamuri actors with favorable results most of the time. With the state and Centre elections too coinciding on the same year, it would not just be a movie for Telugu folks and Nandamuri fans.