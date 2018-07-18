 »   »   »  NTR Biopic: Vidya Balan Confirms That She Is Set To Play Balakrishna's On-screen Wife Basavatarakam

The lovely Vidya Balan is one of the most popular names in Bollywood and she enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her impressive range as a performer. Now, the pretty lady is all set to make her Tollywood debut. Vidya will be playing the role of Balakrishna's on-screen wife in the eagerly-awaited NTR biopic. And, needless to say, she is quite excited about being a part of the film. During a chat with the Times Of India, the actress said that she is looking forward to playing the character of Basavatakaram(NTR's wife) in the biopic.

"People know Basavatarakam as NTR's wife, but she was not really a public figure. People knew of her but they didn't know her. That was interesting for me as an actor. There has not been much material in the public domain about her. That's basically the preparation I am doing...this will be my first Telugu film so it's exciting," she said.

In case you did not know, the NTR biopic was originally supposed to be directed by Teja. However, he opted out of the film shortly after it was launched. Thereafter, NBK asked Krish to direct the biopic. The NTR biopic is likely to highlight the unknown side of NTR's personality and touch upon how he became a mass leader. The film is expected to hit the screens next year.

Interestingly, Vidya is no stranger to South cinema. In 2011, she made a guest appearance in the Malayalam historical-drama Urumi and gave her fans a reason to rejoice. She was also the original choice for Aami but things did not work out and Manju Warrier bagged the part.

On a related note, NBK was last seen in Jai Simha which fared well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film was an action-drama and also featured 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara in the lead. The NTR biopic is a big film for him and might add a new dimension to his career.