 »   »   »  NTR-Mahanayakudu Has Not been Shelved, To Release On This Date

The much-loved Balakrishna is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in the Telugu film industry today. At present, the actor-politician is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited NTR biopic. The film is based on the life of NTR Sr and will hit the screens in two parts. The first part, NTR- Kathanayakudu, is set to release on January 9, 2019 as a Sankranthi treat for the fans.

Now, the makers have confirmed that NTR-Mahanayakudu will be released on February 9, 2019. In other words, it is going to release exactly one month after the first part.

Interestingly, a while ago, it was rumoured that NTR-Mahanayakudu had been shelved because of the TDP's alliance with the Congress. However, the latest announcement has clearly put all these rumours to rest.

In case you did not know, NTR-Kathanayakudu is likely to revolve around NTR's rise in the film world. On the the other hand, the second part will focus on the legend's evolution into Andhra's greatest 'Mass Leader'.

The NTR biopic has been directed by Krish and it is the biggest film of his career. \Besides NBK, it also has Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati in the lead. The film's supporting cast features stars such as Sumanth, Kalyan Ram and Rakul Preet.