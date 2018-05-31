 »   »   »  Officer Box Office Preview: Will Nagarjuna's Movie Click With The Audience?

Tollywood star Nagarjuna, who is still one of the most sought-after names in Telugu cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of Officer. The film is touted to be a cop-drama and will hit the screens tomorrow(June 1, 2018). Officer has been directed by noted film-maker Ram Gopal Varma and is likely to be an action-packed affair. The film's trailer suggests that it's going to feature some intense/realistic action scenes and a commercial plot. Officer also has newcomer Myra Sareen and noted actor Sayaji Shinde in key roles.

Interestingly, RGV is going through a bad phase on the professional front. And, needless to say, this is a crucial release for him. While announcing the film, the Antham director had said that this film will be different from anything he has done in the past.

In 1989, the RGV-Nagarjuna combo had redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema with Siva. As such, fans are bound to have high expectations from Officer. So, will Officer live up to these expectations? Let us take a look at Officer's box office prospects.

Budget And Screen Count

Nagarjuna's Officer has reportedly been shot against a budget of Rs 16 Crore and this makes it a relatively low-risk film. However, the film is releasing alongside Tarun Raj's Raju Gadu and the Telugu-dubbed version of Vishal-Samantha's Irumbu Thirai. As such, Officer might not get as many screens as expected.

Is There Enough Buzz Around Officer?

Come to think of it, the biggest USP of Officer is that it marks RGV and Nagarjuna's first collaboration in over two decades. However, this alone may not be enough. Varma's credibility as a film-maker has taken a severe beating over the last few years, courtesy a string of underwhelming films. To make matters worse, according to Deccan Chronicle, the film even faced some difficulties in finding takers in the Nizam area before the makers decided to release it on their own. This indicates that Officer might not really have generated enough buzz.

Will Officer Be Able To Beat Raju Gari Gadhi 2?

Nagarjuna's last release Raju Gari Gadhi 2 was shot against a budget of 20 Crores and collected nearly 8 Crores on day 1. As Officer's budget is similar to that of RGG 2, garnering a similar opening will be the first big challenge for it.

Box Office Prediction

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 had Samantha as the female protagonist and released just days after her marriage. This added to the buzz around it and helped the film become a hit. As far as Officer is concerned, it has a newcomer as the female lead and this might go against it. As such, Officer is likely to face some difficulties at the BO. It will essentially have to rely on Nagarjuna's star power and a positive WOM to become a success.