 »   »   »  Officer Box Office Report: Nagarjuna’s Film Opens On A Poor Note In The US

Veteran Tollywood star Nagarjuna's Officer finally hit the screens yesterday (June 1, 2018) much to the delight of his loyal fans. Touted to be a commercial cop-drama, the film has been directed by noted film-maker Ram Gopal Varma and features T-town's resident 'King' in the role of a deadly cop. Shot extensively in Mumbai, Officer marks RGV's first film with Nagarjuna in over 2 decades and that is its USP. In 1989, the director and Nagarjuna had teamed up for Siva and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. As such, there is a considerable amount of pressure on them to recreate the magic.

Interestingly, RGV is going through a dull phase on the professional front and most of his recent releases have not done well at the box office. Hence, in a way, Officer is a 'make or break' release for him.



While announcing the film, an optimistic Varma had said that it is quite different from anything he has done in the past. So, has Officer managed to take a strong opening at the box office? Does it mark the end of RGV's worries? Let us find out!



Day 1 Collections

Officer, which has been shot against a moderate budget, managed to collect USD 27,176 at the US box office on its opening day. The film was screened at 52 locations and has not done as well as expected. However, it has performed a bit better than Tarun Raj's Raju Gadu which raked in USD 7,634 from 39 locations on day 1.



A Big Disappointment

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 was shot against a budget similar to that of Officer and did reasonably well at the box office. It had collected close to USD 81k at the US box office on day 1 and given Nagarjuna's fans a reason to rejoice. Sadly, Officer's figures are not even remotely close to that mark and this is a cause of worry for RGV.



Negative Word Of Mouth

Most critics have panned Officer and called it 'excruciatingly bad'. Similarly, most fans are of the opinion that it is a typical RGV film which simply fails to utilise Nagarjuna's abilities as a performer. As such, the WOM is quite unfavourable.



The Road Ahead

Nagarjuna is still popular with a certain section of the audience and has a reasonably strong fan following in the US. However, this stardom might not be able to save Officer as there is simply not enough buzz around it.



To make matters worse, Rajinikanth's Kaala is slated to hit the screens on June 7, 2018, and is likely to get a big release in the US. All in all, unless Officer picks up in a big way over the weekend, it will not able to make an impact at the box office. Enough said!