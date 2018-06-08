 »   »   »  Officer Effect? Akhil Akkineni Rubbishes Reports Of Him Collaborating With Ram Gopal Varma

A few months ago, maverick film-maker Ram Gopal Varma had announced that he would be directing young actor Akhil Akkineni in a film made under Nagarjuna's banner. And, as expected, this created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. Now, it seems that the Antham director's plans have gone for a toss.

As it so happens, while talking about his upcoming projects, Akhil recently told IANS that he is clueless about how the rumours started and indicated that he has no plans of working with RGV in the near future.

"I'm not sure who is confirming any such news (of Akhil doing Varma's film) or why. I'm off to London to shoot my next film. That's the only thing on my mind right now," he added.

RGV's latest directorial venture Officer, which hit the screens on June 1, 2018, bombed at the BO and got unflattering reviews from all quarters. The film featured Nagarjuna in the role of a cop and received flak as it failed to do justice to King's abilities as an actor.

The buzz is that the underwhelming response to Officer has forced Akhil to refrain from working with Varma. In case you did not know, Akhil made his big screen debut with 2015 release Akhil: The Power of Jua and began a new chapter in life. Sadly, the film bombed at the BO and failed to impress the movie buffs. Last year, Akhil bounced back with Hello and gave the Akkineni family a reason to rejoice. The film also featured Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani in the lead and was praised for its action sequences.

At present, he has a film with Venky Atluri in his kitty. Earlier this year, the film-maker tasted success with Tholi Prema and became hot property. As such, working with him could benefit Akhil in a big way.