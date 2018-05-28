 »   »   »  On NTR's Birth Anniversary, Tarak And Family Remember The Matinee Idol

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao AKA NTR was the biggest star of Telugu cinema during its golden years and ruled the film world like a king. After conquering Tollywood, he ventured into the world of politics and proved to be the biggest mass leader of his generation. Earlier today, on the occasion of his 94th birth anniversary, the former Andhra CM's family members gathered at the NTR ghat and remembered the thespian of Telugu cinema.

Here are some photos of the sombre moment. In them, we can see Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram remembering their grand-father.

Interestingly, NTR may no longer be with us but his influence can be felt even today. His son/Tollywood star Balakrishna will soon be seen essaying the lead role in the NTR biopic. The film was launched some time ago amidst much fanfare in the presence of VP Venkaiah Naidu.

Speaking at the event, he had said that NTR played a big role in encouraging people to preserve and promote the Telugu identity. He had also said that NTR's portrayal of Krishna still remains unforgettable.

Sadly, shortly after the launch, things came to a halt when director Teja walked out of the film because of some 'creative differences'. Luckily, everything has been sorted out now and Krish has agreed to wield the microphone for the NTR biopic.

While the NTR biopic takes shape, the former CM's grandsons are busy with their respective projects. The 'Young Tiger' will soon be seen in Aravindha Sametha which is a Trivikram Srinivas directorial and also has Pooja Hegde in the lead. Jr NTR also has a film with maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli in his kitty. In it, he will be seen alongside 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan.

As far as Kalyan Ram is concerned, he will next be seen in Naa Nuvve which is a romantic-drama and also has Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The film has been directed by Jayendra Panchapakesan and will hit the screens on June 14, 2018.