 »   »   »  Pantham Box Office Collections Day 1: Gopichand's Film Opens On A Good Note

Day 1 Collections

According to the latest trade reports, Panthan on a solid note at the ticket window and managed to collect close to Rs 5.2 Crore on the opening day. Its day 1 distributor's share is around Rs 3 Crore.

Pantham Fares Better Than Goutham Nanda!

The action-drama Goutham Nanda had collected nearly Rs 3 Crore on the opening day. With its impressive performance on Day 1, Pantham has clearly outperformed the Sampath Nandi directorial and this is bound to give the star's fans a reason to rejoice.

The WOM Is Not Too Negative

Most critics have praised Gopichand's performance and stated that Pantham makes for a decent watch. As such, the WOM is decent and this might help the film pick up in the coming days.

Will Tej I Love You Affect Pantham?

Sai Dharam Tej's Tej I Love You hit the screens today(July 6, 2018) and it has been released on a decent scale. Given SDT's popularity, it might give Pantham some tough competition.

The Road Ahead...

The next few days are going to be crucial for Pantham and will most probably end up determining its fate. The film needs to pick up in a big way over the weekend in order to become a clean hit.