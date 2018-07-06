English
 »   »   »  Pantham Box Office Collections Day 1: Gopichand's Film Opens On A Good Note

Pantham Box Office Collections Day 1: Gopichand's Film Opens On A Good Note

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    There's no denying that 2017 was a very good year for Tollywood actor Gopichand. His big release Goutham Nanda did not quite live up to the expectations and failed to click with the critics. The film had managed to create some pre-release buzz and many felt that it would help the 'Action Star' get his career on track. As such, its unsatisfactory performance left many fans in a state of shock. To make matters worse, his next release Oxygen too failed to strike a cord with the audience and under-performed at the BO. With 2017 in the rear view, Gopichand is back with Pantham. The film hit the screens on Thursday(July 5, 2018) and it seems to have gotten off to a good start at the BO.

    Day 1 Collections

    According to the latest trade reports, Panthan on a solid note at the ticket window and managed to collect close to Rs 5.2 Crore on the opening day. Its day 1 distributor's share is around Rs 3 Crore.

    Pantham Fares Better Than Goutham Nanda!

    The action-drama Goutham Nanda had collected nearly Rs 3 Crore on the opening day. With its impressive performance on Day 1, Pantham has clearly outperformed the Sampath Nandi directorial and this is bound to give the star's fans a reason to rejoice.

    The WOM Is Not Too Negative

    Most critics have praised Gopichand's performance and stated that Pantham makes for a decent watch. As such, the WOM is decent and this might help the film pick up in the coming days.

    Will Tej I Love You Affect Pantham?

    Sai Dharam Tej's Tej I Love You hit the screens today(July 6, 2018) and it has been released on a decent scale. Given SDT's popularity, it might give Pantham some tough competition.

    The Road Ahead...

    The next few days are going to be crucial for Pantham and will most probably end up determining its fate. The film needs to pick up in a big way over the weekend in order to become a clean hit.

    Read more about: pantham gopichand oxygen
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue