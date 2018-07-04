 »   »   »  Pantham Pre-release Event: Gopichand Gets Emotional; Thanks His Directors!

The much anticipated Gopichand starrer Pantham is all set to hit the screens on Jul 5, 2018, and the pre-release event of the movie was held over the weekend in Hyderabad. Despite coming with formidable and unique scripts, the tall and handsome actor isn't quite able to convert them into a box office success. The fate of Pantham will be known on Jul 5, while the response and mindset of the team were known during the pre-release event.

Some excerpts from the event:

K Chakravarthy

Thanking and welcoming all the directors who had graced the event, Chakravarthy thanked his entire cast and crew for being together as a pillar of support. He abundantly thanked by the producer and the hero for granting him such a great opportunity.

Radha Mohan

Claiming Pantham to be a prestigious flick, Mohan was happy to call this association to be lucky for himself as it happens to be the 25th flick of actor Gopichand. He wished fans in the domestic and overseas market would appreciate and embrace the flick.

YSR

Wishing his mentor, Puri Jagannadh from the dais, the happening comedian thanked Gopichand for granting him such a good life. YSR brought in Suma during his speech and made her mouth all the 24 movie titles of Gopichand.

Prudhvi Raj

Reminiscing the days of Loukyam, Raj thanked Gopichand for such an extended character in the movie and called him a man with a fighter spirit who doesn't give up his perseverance. Calling him a great actor who balances both physical discipline and behavioural discipline, the comedian wished a massive success to the movie, Gopichand, Radha Mohan & Chakravarthy.

Puri Jagannadh

The director of Mass Elevation Scenes wished to associate with Gopichand for one more movie in the future. Golimar was the movie which had brought both the said actor and director together and Puri remembered his dedication and hard work levels. He stated that he was ready to work with Gopi at any point in time.

Siruthai Siva

Ajith's favourite director, Siva, thanked Gopi abundantly as it was him who played a major role in transforming Siva's career from being a cameraman to a director. Without any tantrums, Gopichand had okayed Siva's script which later moulded to be Souryam. Siva attributed his success and life to Gopi and wished the actor just the best in his life.

Jayam Raja

The Thani Oruvan director was proud to identify himself as Editor Mohan's son than calling the legendary editor as Raja & Ravi's father. A family friend of Gopichand, Raja shared his camaraderie, with Gopi's father and brother. He shared that Gopi has directorial skills and that was very much visible during the making of Tamil version of Jayam.

Prasad Murella

Speaking on stage for the first time, Prasad, owed his stage presence to Gopichand. He was respected and given a chance to narrate a script to Gopichand and that was possible only because of the latter's patience and belief on the former.

Gopichand

An emotional speech was given by the talented actor who started it by thanking all his directors. He thanked his initial movie's producer, Muthyala Subbaiah for granting him such a celluloid life.

Gopichand passed on lion's share of credit to producer KK Radhamohan and director, K Chakravarthy Reddy, for the overall shape of the movie. Lyric writer and music directors were praised and encouraged by the actor for their overall contribution to Pantham. Gopi had some special words for Suma's anchoring and her memory power too.

Pantham stars Gopichand, Mehreen Pirzada, Hamsa Nandini, Sampath Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Sayaji Shinde, Pavitra Lokesh, Ajay, Prudhvi Raj and others.