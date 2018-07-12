 »   »   »  Pantham Box Office Collections: Gopichand's Film Has A Good First Week

Related Articles
There's no denying that 2017 was a poor year for Telugu star Gopichand. His much-hyped Goutham Nanda, which featured him in a new look, did not quite live up to the exceptions. Featuring Hansika Motwani as the female lead, it failed to impress the critics and did not do too well at the ticket window. The Macho Star's next big release Oxygen too failed to click with the audience and bombed at the box office. With 2017 in the rear view, Gopichand is set to get his career back on track. His latest release Pantham, which hit the screens on July 5, 2018, seems to have made an impact at the box office. Directed by K Chakravarthy, it collected close to Rs 5 Crore on Day 1. And, it seems that Pantham managed to stay strong on the weekdays as well.
Pantham Sets The Cash Registers Ringing
According to the latest trade reports, Pantham has collected nearly Rs 14 Crore in six days and given Gopichand's fans a reason to rejoice The action-drama is all set to emerge as the star's first big hit in nearly three years.
Pantham Fares Better Than Goutham Nanda
Goutham Nanda had collected close to Rs 8 Crore at the box office over its first week. Pantham has managed to beat the Sampath Nandi directorial in 6 days flat and this is bound to create a buzz amongst the movie buffs.
The WOM Is Decent
The general feeling is that Pantham is a decent film which features some solid performances and a reasonably engaging plot. As such, the WOM is decent. And, needless to say, this might help it stay strong during the second week as well.
Will Chinna Babu Overpower Pantham?
Chinna Babu, which is the Telugu dubbed version of Kadaikutty Singam, hits the screens tomorrow(July 13, 2018). Karthi is a reasonably popular name in the Telugu states and his film Theeran Adhigaram Ondru did decent business in the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana region. As such, Chinna Babu might prove to be the top choice of the fans over the weekend. If this happens, Pantham might run into trouble...