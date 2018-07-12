 »   »   »  Pantham Box Office Collections: Gopichand's Film Has A Good First Week

Pantham Sets The Cash Registers Ringing

According to the latest trade reports, Pantham has collected nearly Rs 14 Crore in six days and given Gopichand's fans a reason to rejoice The action-drama is all set to emerge as the star's first big hit in nearly three years.

Pantham Fares Better Than Goutham Nanda

Goutham Nanda had collected close to Rs 8 Crore at the box office over its first week. Pantham has managed to beat the Sampath Nandi directorial in 6 days flat and this is bound to create a buzz amongst the movie buffs.

The WOM Is Decent

The general feeling is that Pantham is a decent film which features some solid performances and a reasonably engaging plot. As such, the WOM is decent. And, needless to say, this might help it stay strong during the second week as well.

Will Chinna Babu Overpower Pantham?

Chinna Babu, which is the Telugu dubbed version of Kadaikutty Singam, hits the screens tomorrow(July 13, 2018). Karthi is a reasonably popular name in the Telugu states and his film Theeran Adhigaram Ondru did decent business in the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana region. As such, Chinna Babu might prove to be the top choice of the fans over the weekend. If this happens, Pantham might run into trouble...