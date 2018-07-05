 »   »   »  Pantham Twitter Review: Live Audience Update On The Gopichand Starrer!

Related Articles
Pantham is the big release of the day and Gopichand is back in action with this much awaited film, which has a decent amount of expectations bestowed on it. Pantham, which is expected to be a fine action entertainer has been directed by K Chakravarthy Reddy. Apart from Gopichand, Pantham also features Mehreen Pirzada, Hamsa Nandini, Sampath Raj, Jayapraksh Reddy etc., in important roles. Importantly, Pantham is the first release of Gopichand in the year 2018 and the actor is expected to score a big hit with this movie. Here we take you through some of the tweets about Pantham that have appeared on the microblogging site.
|
Good Reports For First Half..
It seems like Pantham has got an entertaining first half. According to the above tweet, the film has an interesting first half with praises for Gopichand and Mahreen Parzada.
|
A Decent Film?
Well, the opinions regarding Pantham have started to pour in on Twitter. The above Tweet suggests that Pantham is a film that is indeed good at parts.
|
Another Report
The above tweet regarding Pantham suggests that the film is an above average one. It also suggests that the film has a good story.
|
An Average Fare?
The above tweet indicates that Pantham has a very routine story line to narrate.
|
Poor Writing
Pantham has been receiving mixed reports. The above tweet hints that Pantham is one such film, which has a poor writing.
|
A Good Movie
Here is a tweet that suggests that the Gopichand starrer Pantham is a good movie. The tweet indicates that it is a one such film that is needed for the society.
|
Another Possitive Review
In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that Pantham, which is the 25th movie of Gopichand, is a great film for a good cause.
|
A Watchable Movie
Here is another tweet that suggests that Pantham is a watchable movie. It also indicates that Pantham is a routine movie but still its an OK one and is good in comparison with presvious movies.
|
Strong Performances
Here is yet another positive review for Pantham. The above twee suggests that Pantham has a powerful performance from gopichand. Praises are there for the performance Mehreen Pirzada as well.
