 »   »   »  Pantham Twitter Review: Live Audience Update On The Gopichand Starrer!

Pantham is the big release of the day and Gopichand is back in action with this much awaited film, which has a decent amount of expectations bestowed on it. Pantham, which is expected to be a fine action entertainer has been directed by K Chakravarthy Reddy. Apart from Gopichand, Pantham also features Mehreen Pirzada, Hamsa Nandini, Sampath Raj, Jayapraksh Reddy etc., in important roles. Importantly, Pantham is the first release of Gopichand in the year 2018 and the actor is expected to score a big hit with this movie. Stay tuned with us to know about the audience responses for Pantham.

