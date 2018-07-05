English
 »   »   »  Pantham Twitter Review: Live Audience Update On The Gopichand Starrer!

Pantham Twitter Review: Live Audience Update On The Gopichand Starrer!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Pantham is the big release of the day and Gopichand is back in action with this much awaited film, which has a decent amount of expectations bestowed on it. Pantham, which is expected to be a fine action entertainer has been directed by K Chakravarthy Reddy. Apart from Gopichand, Pantham also features Mehreen Pirzada, Hamsa Nandini, Sampath Raj, Jayapraksh Reddy etc., in important roles. Importantly, Pantham is the first release of Gopichand in the year 2018 and the actor is expected to score a big hit with this movie. Stay tuned with us to know about the audience responses for Pantham.

    Pantham Twitter Review: Live Audience Update On The Gopichand Starrer!

    Read more about: pantham gopichand
    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue