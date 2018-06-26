 »   »   »  Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Ex-wife Renu Desai On Getting Engaged; Fans Threaten To 'Kill Her'

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai recently got engaged and began a new chapter in life. While announcing this, she shared a photo from the ceremony and thanked her fans for their good wishes. Now, Telugu cinema's 'Power Star' has congratulated the former actress and wished her good luck. In his tweet, he also said that he would pray for her and ask the almighty to keep her in good health.

"My wholehearted wishes to Ms. Renu garu for entering a new phase of happiness. I wish and pray Almighty & the Mother Nature to bestow upon her abundant health, peace and prosperity," he tweeted.

Interestingly, unlike Pawan Kalyan, his fans do not seem to be too happy about Renu Desai getting engaged. They have been insulting her ever since she made the announcement. Some of them have even gone to the extent of threatening to 'kill her if she ties the knot again and hurts their 'god''. Needless to say, the comments are unacceptable and we hope that such things stop at the earliest.

As it so happens, this is not the first time that Pawan Kalyan's fans have made objectionable comments about Renu Desai's personal life. Last year, they had trolled her for expressing a desire to get married again. Luckily the lady has never let such trolls break her spirit.

In case you did not know, Renu Desai and the Gabbar Singh actor had tied the knot in 2009 much to the delight of their fans. Sadly, the marriage soon hit a rough and the two filed for divorce. Renu Desai has been looking after her kids since.

Recently, she had shared a nice photo of son Akira and warned fans against calling him 'Junior Power Star'. As expected, this had created a buzz amongst the fans.

On a related note, while Renu Desai is ready to settle down again, Pawan Kalyan is busy with his political commitments. The actor has put his Tollywood career on hold and it remains to be seen if he'll do a film again.