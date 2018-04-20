 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan Lambasts The Media In The Ongoing Sri Reddy Controversy!

Recently, Sri Reddy had used abusive words against Pawan Kalyan while speaking to the media and the news and discussions regarding the same were hogging limelight since the past couple of days.

Sri Reddy's comments had irked all the fans and supporters of Pawan Kalyan and later, Sri Reddy had send out an apologetic note through her Twitter page. Ram Gopal Varma also did send out a video stating that he was the one who influenced Sri Reddy to abuse Pawan Kalyan and the film-maker did send out his apology to Pawan Kalyan and his fans.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan had maintained silence throughout but now, the actor took to Twitter to send out a series of tweets and he has lambasted the media and all others who are earning popularity using his name.

#5 If I cannot defend the honour of my mother I better die.. pic.twitter.com/OB90SUEuYz — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 19, 2018 Pawan Kalyan's Strong Message.. Pawan Kalyan also has also come up with a strong and emotional message and one of the tweets send out by the much loved star was read as "If I cannot defend the honour of my mother I better die.." #Rich&Powerful Media pic.twitter.com/u2KgYzHl8l — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 19, 2018 Pawan Kalyan's Question To The Media! Pawan Kalyan has also send out a series of questions to the media, who had telecast all the abusive rants and the ongoing fiasco. He has tagged media as rich & powerful and questioned their double standards. You all love & die for Shows which will get highest TRPS for your channels, right?? .. Good !!I will give the Mother of all Shows. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018 The Latest Tweet.. He has ended the series of Tweets by a powerful message which is read as "You all love & die for Shows which will get highest TRPS for your channels, right?? .. Good !!I will give the Mother of all Shows." Interesting fact,The current Dream team also has Mothers, sisters, Daughters , Daughter in laws and all the women. But their women are secured and safe but my Poor, frail, aging 70 year old mother had to get abused for their TRPs and political benefits — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018 The Dream Team.. Pawan Kalyan has harshly criticized all those who have been using his name to gain popularity and TRPs. He has named them as Dream team.