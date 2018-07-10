English
 »   »   »  Pawan Kalyan Once Thought About Committing Suicide And Here's Why

Pawan Kalyan Once Thought About Committing Suicide And Here's Why

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The much-loved Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest and most respected names in Telugu cinema. Fondly referred to as 'Power Star', the actor is held in high regard thanks to his good looks, dashing personality and bold nature. Over the years, he has starred in some successful films and this has helped him become a force to be reckoned with.

    Now, he is in the limelight for a shocking reason. As it so happens, during a rally in Visakhapatnam, the Gabbar Singh actor opened up about his personal life and made a shocking revelation.

    'I Thought About Ending My Life'

    While speaking to his supporters, Pawan Kalyan revealed that he had once thought about committing suicide. He went on to add that back then, he had felt he would never find success as an actor and that was the main reason behind him being in a bad frame of mind.

    His Exact Words

    "I used to be extremely shy in the formative years of my acting career. Once during a shoot for my film in Suswagatam, we were in Visakhapatnam. I was asked to dance on top of a bus with thousands of people watching me keenly. I was helpless and called up my sister-in-law Surekha. I told her that I will end my life as I felt that I wasn't cut out for acting," he added.

    He Overcame His Inhibitions

    Luckily, Pawan Kalyan was able to overcome his fears and managed to make a name for himself in Tollywood. A veteran in his own right, he has done 25 films so far and proved his mettle as an actor.

    He Has Put His Tollywood Career On Hold

    Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas-directed Agnyaathavaasi which bombed at the box office and failed to impress the fans. Shortly after its release, he had indicated that politics would be his top priority in the near future and left his fans heartbroken. It remains to be seen if he does a film again.

    To Conclude...

    Pawan Kalyan's shocking revelation about his personal life is bound to create a buzz in the industry and make his fans love him even more. He must be praised for being so frank about his personal setbacks. We wish him good luck for his political ventures and hope that he stays strong at all times.

    Read more about: pawan kalyan agnyaathavaasi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue