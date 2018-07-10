 »   »   »  Pawan Kalyan Once Thought About Committing Suicide And Here's Why

'I Thought About Ending My Life'

While speaking to his supporters, Pawan Kalyan revealed that he had once thought about committing suicide. He went on to add that back then, he had felt he would never find success as an actor and that was the main reason behind him being in a bad frame of mind.

His Exact Words

"I used to be extremely shy in the formative years of my acting career. Once during a shoot for my film in Suswagatam, we were in Visakhapatnam. I was asked to dance on top of a bus with thousands of people watching me keenly. I was helpless and called up my sister-in-law Surekha. I told her that I will end my life as I felt that I wasn't cut out for acting," he added.

He Overcame His Inhibitions

Luckily, Pawan Kalyan was able to overcome his fears and managed to make a name for himself in Tollywood. A veteran in his own right, he has done 25 films so far and proved his mettle as an actor.

He Has Put His Tollywood Career On Hold

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas-directed Agnyaathavaasi which bombed at the box office and failed to impress the fans. Shortly after its release, he had indicated that politics would be his top priority in the near future and left his fans heartbroken. It remains to be seen if he does a film again.

To Conclude...

Pawan Kalyan's shocking revelation about his personal life is bound to create a buzz in the industry and make his fans love him even more. He must be praised for being so frank about his personal setbacks. We wish him good luck for his political ventures and hope that he stays strong at all times.