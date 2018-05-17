 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan Praises Ravi Teja At Nela Ticket Audio Launch

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Nela Ticket audio launch was held in a pompous manner last week. This is what the movie team members and the guest of honour, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan had to share about Nela Ticket.

Pawan Kalyan



Actor turned politician, seems to be attending way too many film related functions of late and that is one celebration for all his fans. He remembered that he had seen Ravi during the special screening of Chiru's Aaj Ka Goonda Raj, for the first time. PK also opined that it's a huge talent which Ravi has, as it's not every one's cup of tea to perform so effortlessly. He wished the entire team involving the cast and crew of Nela Ticket the best.



Speaking about Ram Talluri, Pawan Kalyan was happy to speak about his friend more as a great human being and a philanthropist than a producer. He bid goodbye to the audience by signing off with his trade mark 'Jai Hind' punch line at the end.



Ravi Teja



The energetic and jovial actor stated that there are very few open-hearted people in the industry and Pawan Kalyan and Jagapathi Babu are two of them. He shared that PK had called him a decade ago, and has asked him genuinely as to how the former performs so casually without any inhibitions. Ravi opined that comments like these are the purest form of feedback. He wished music director, Karthik, to continue his momentum which he had carried from Fidaa, and prayed for Kalyan Krishna's hat-trick success with Nela Ticket.



Jagapathi Babu



The tall and handsome actor, who was once a hero and now a deadly antagonist, shared that he had apparently told Megastar Chiranjeevi that he had a liking towards Pawan Kalyan as a person more than an actor, a decade ago.



Sharing an anecdote as well, Babu reminisced that Ravi Teja was a character in Budget Padmanabhan where Babu played the lead while the role has just reversed now with Nela Ticket. He also quickly added that there have been no real changes in Ravi Teja's attitude despite being a star and that one quality is most loved in the energetic star.



Harish Shankar



The Gabbar Singh director and a fan of Powerstar is also a very good director. He drew similarities between both Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja, by calling both stars as a boon for young, aspiring and debut directors as both stars have introduced and given chances to them during their early days of their careers.



He shared that his hand shivers even to this day while extending it for a handshake as such is his presence and appeal.



Kalyan Krishna



The young director thanked Akkineni Nagarjuna for granting him the opportunity to direct him in Soggade Chinni Nayana which turned out to be a Super hit. He revered Nag as his god for influencing confidence and providing him the platform and also thanked Ravi Teja equally for instilling the same amount of confidence.



He showered praises on Powerstar claiming that the latter has been blessed by god with so much affection and power and that, expectations on him are sky high.



Nela Ticket stars Ravi Teja, Malavika Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sampath Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Subbaraju, Ali, Raghu Babu, Annapurna. The movie is being directed by Kalyan Krishna and bankrolled by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments. The music is being rendered by Shakthikanth Karthick of Fidaa fame and Murali.G has cranked the camera. Nela Ticket is all set to hit theatres on May 24, 2018.