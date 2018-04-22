 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan: Instances Which Prove Their Sturdy Bonding!

Days In Chennai

Pawan Kalyan was under the care of his elder brother, Chiranjeevi and his wife until he stood on his own self. The then teenager kept himself occupied during early mornings and evenings with practice and Karate sessions. It was the afternoon sessions which used to make the vibrant actor lethargic and that prompted him for a certain activity. Pawan Kalyan used to pull out a prank on 2 young kids, Ram Charan and Sushmita (Chiru's eldest daughter), and relatively enjoy the Tom and Jerry fight.

The entertaining saga would often come to a halt when either Chiranjeevi or his wife entered the scene.

Charan- The Money Lender

Pawan Kalyan was the youth icon of Andhra Pradesh with back to back blockbusters in the early 2000s. However, that never assured of stash of money to the Powerstar. There have been instances where he had worked for peanuts and never really cared about payment.

It was once again Ram Charan who was seen as his ray of hope when he was broke. Pawan Kalyan meticulously lured Ram Charan of offering extra interest and used to get the latter's pocket money for his immediate expense. It was also revealed by the duo during the promotions of Magadheera in 2008 that Ram Charan never got his money back from his dearest uncle.

Pawan Kalyan As Ram Charan’s Guest

The differences between the two parties were wide open and was in the offering for both fans and media. It was at that time that Pawan Kalyan attended the audio launch of Ram Charan's Naayak as a chief guest. Ram Charan voiced that it was Pawan Kalyan who is the real successor of Chiranjeevi's mighty legacy and not himself.

The Chirutha star also claimed that he would be a guardian and protector of his uncle much similar to what he did to his elder brother during the latter's hey days.

When Nephew Turns Into A Brother

Post Rangasthalam's colossal success, any Mega fan could not have asked for anything more. But as a double exhilaration, Pawan Kalyan watched the movie in a theatre with his wife and Ram Charan's family. Post watching the movie, Pawan Kalyan spoke briefly to the media and assured to share his experience in detail during the success meet function.

The actor-turned-politician spoke for a length of over 23 minutes and accredited success to each and everyone involved in the movie. He then heaped praises on his brother's son. Pawan Kalyan asserted that he is fond of Ram Charan for his low-profiled nature and taking both success and failure in his stride equally.

It was the last segment of his speech which sent Mega fans into tizzy. Pawan Kalyan expressed that Chiranjeevi and his wife were of father and mother stature to him while Ram Charan was more a brother than a nephew.

Ram Charan fell to Pawan Kalyan's feet to seek blessings while Pawan Kalyan responded with an affectionate kiss to Charan which was reciprocated back equally.