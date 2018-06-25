 »   »   »  Pawan Kalyan's Ex-wife Renu Desai Gets Engaged!

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai recently took to Twitter and informed her 'followers' about her engagement. The former actress also shared some photos from the engagement ceremony much to the delight of her fans. However, she refrained from revealing her fiance's identity and this created a buzz on the social media.

Thank you all my well wishers for the beautiful messages 🙏🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/UCUBtcOTqW — renu (@renuudesai) June 24, 2018

Interestingly, a few days before her engagement, Renu Desai had hinted at finding love again and indicated that she was all set to begin a new journey.

"I went looking for love in all the wrong places. I thought, I will find it in poetry. Sometimes in candlelight dinners, most of the time in sugar coated false promises of forevers. I wanted to find love in the most obvious; rains, songs and long drives. I thought I will find it hidden in a giant bouquet of hundred roses.

During this search I forgot that love is an experience. It's an abstract noun that has to be experienced, not possessed. I found love in moments and not in forevers, with you. I found love in tiny meaningful gestures, sincere words and honest actions. You are like my spectacles, I experience joy, peace and kindness clearer now. Hold on to my hand, to never let go, ever. Yes, you do make me believe a li'll bit in forevers... And yes, you do make peace synonymous with love," she had written on Instagram.

In case you did not know, Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan had tied the knot in 2009 and added a new dimension to their respective lives. Unfortunately, the marriage soon hit a rough patch and the two filed for divorce. After the marriage ended, Renu Desai turned her attention to the couple's kids and got busy with other personal commitments.

As it so happens, Renu Desai has been trolled by Pawan Kalyan's fans on numerous occasions since her divorce. In fact, once they even insulted her for talking about wanting to marry again. Luckily, she has always stayed strong and never let such negativity break her.

On a related note, while Renu Desai is ready to settle down again, the 'Power Star' has turned his attention to politics and put his Tollywood career on hold. We wish both of them good luck for the future and hope that they stay happy.