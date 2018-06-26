 »   »   »  Pawan Kalyan's Ex-wife Renu Desai Opens Up About Her Engagement And Her Future Plans

'It's An Arranged Marriage'

Opening up about her personal life, Renu Desai said that this will be an arranged marriage and added that she is not really 'animated' about beginning this new journey.

"It's an arranged marriage! I am happy but not really animated! Love happens only once and you can't fall in love again and again," she added.

About Her Fiance

While Renu Desai refused to reveal her fiance's identity, she called him 'peace personified'. She added that she is happy to have finally found a man after being single for seven years.

"It's all about feeling comfortable with a person and then trying to be with him. I have been single for the last seven years, and I am happy. He (fiancé) is peace personified," added the former actress.

'I Am Traditional At Heart'

Renu Desai further added that she does not want to go in for a live-in relationship as she is a traditional person. She went on to add that the wedding will be held as per Indian traditions.

"Since both of us are earning, they want to know why we can't be in a live-in relationship. But I don't believe in it. Last time, I had to be in a live-in relationship because I had no choice, but this time I don't want to do that. I am 37 and traditional at heart! I want to enter into wedlock in typical Indian style," she added

'I Still Believe In Marriage'

Renu Desai's marriage with Pawan Kalyan did not last too long and ended on a bitter note. Despite this, she stills believes in the concept of marriage.

"Marriage is the most beautiful institution to have ever been discovered, it gives me peace," she added

Is Akira Unhappy About The Engagement?

On a parting note, the former actress dismissed rumours about her son Akira being unhappy about her impending marriage and indicated that everything is fine.

"Many people assume that Akira is upset with my second marriage, but he was actually upset that the menu didn't include paneer butter masala," added Renu Desai.