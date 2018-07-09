 »   »   »  Pawan Kalyan's Ex-wife Renu Desai Reveals The Shocking Reason Behind Her Divorce

Related Articles
A few days ago, Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai took to Twitter and informed the fans about her engagement. For some reason, this did not go down well with the Power Star's die-hard fans and they decided to troll her like never before. In fact, some of them even threatened to kill her if she married her 'prince charming'. Interestingly, unlike his fans, Pawan Kalyan did not have any problem with Renu Desai's engagement and congratulated her. Unfortunately, this did not have much of an impact on the trolls and Renu Desai kept receiving a lot of hate mails. Now, the former actress has broken her silence and revealed some shocking details about her divorce.
Pawan Insisted On Getting A Divorce
According to India Today, Renu Desai said that Pawan Kalyan insisted on the divorce even though she was against it. In doing so, she implied that it was the Gabbar Singh actor who wanted to end the marriage and she really did not have much of a say in the matter
Pawan Kalyan Turned Down Renu Desai's Request
Renu Desai added that she had asked Pawan Kalyan to issue a statement about the divorce but he flat out refused to entertain the request.
"During our divorce, I requested Kalyan garu to issue a public statement to clarify it(reason for the divorce), but he didn't oblige my request," she added
The Reason Behind The Split
Shedding light on the reason behind the divorce, Renu Desai made a shocking statement about Pawan Kalyan's personal life.
"I get hate messages from many female fans of Pawan garu. I want to ask them only one question. How would you feel if Pawan was your husband and after 11 years of marriage, he becomes a father to another daughter without telling you?"she added.
The Background
Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai had tied the knot in 2009 much to the delight of their fans. Unfortunately, things soon went South and the two split. They have a son named Akira who stays with his mother.
The Conclude..
Renu Desai is all set to begin a new chapter in life and put the past behind her. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan has put his Tollywood career on hold and is set to begin his political career. We wish both of them good luck and hope that they find plenty of happiness in the days comes
