 »   »   »  Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai Warns Fans Against Calling Son Akira Jr Power Star

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai recently took to Instagram and shared a nice photo of her son Akira. While sharing the photo, she told her 'followers' to stop calling Akira 'Jr Power Star' and said that anyone who did so would be blocked.

"My cutie pie looking like a serious character from some noir European cinema 😎[He was searching for some game trivia on his laptop with such super concentration 🙄 (Anyone commenting jr power star will be deleted and blocked by my pr assistant 😁)

P.S- neither Akira, nor his father, nor his mother like him being called jr. Power star, so you guys should stop it too," she added.

Needless to say, this is a strong post and is bound to create a buzz in the Tollywood.

In case you did not know, Renu had married Pawan Kalyan in 2009, much to the delight of countless fans. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last too long as the couple was granted divorce in 2013. The former actress has been a single mother since. A few days ago, she had written a long poem on the importance of having a man in one's life and this led to speculation of her planning to remarry.

"I went looking for love in all the wrong places. I thought, I will find it in poetry. Sometimes in candlelight dinners, most of the time in sugar coated false promises of forevers. I wanted to find love in the most obvious; rains, songs and long drives. I thought I will find it hidden in a giant bouquet of hundred roses. During this search I forgot that love is an experience. It's an abstract noun that has to be experienced, not possessed. I found love in moments and not in forevers, with you. I found love in tiny meaningful gestures, sincere words and honest actions. You are like my spectacles, I experience joy, peace and kindness clearer now. Hold on to my hand, to never let go, ever. Yes, you do make me believe a li'll bit in forevers... And yes, you do make peace synonymous with love," read her post.

Interestingly, while Renu is busy with her personal commitments, Pawan Kalyan has entered politics and put his Tollywood career on hold.