 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan All Set To Go For A legal Battle?

Actress Sri Reddy had abused Pawan Kalyan in public and it did leave all the fans of the Power Star shocked. Pawan Kalyan broke his silence on this controversy and he took to Twitter and did send out a series of tweets lambasting the media, who allegedly are earning popularity using his name.

Now, according to the reports, Pawan Kalyan is planning to go for a legal battle against some of the channel heads. Pawan Kalyan himself took to Twitter indicating the same and did send out a note that was read as "I appeal to all jansainiks to be quiet and don't indulge in any violent acts..From tomorrow onwards SriniRaju is going to put a defamation case on me but you please restrain yourself. And I am also going for a long and powerful legal battle on these channel heads." - sic

He has also urged his fans and followers to boycott some of the channels. The tweet regarding the same was read as "Boycott TV9, TV5, ABN for abusing our Mothers,Daughters & Sisters And also we have to boycott them for making business out of nudity & profanity.Making business out of a helpless sister .." - sic



Meanwhile, Srini Raju has send a legal notice to Pawan Kalyan in connection with the ongoing Twitter war and the actor himself did send out a copy of the same through his official Twitter account.

Lawyers not from Member of DreamTeam who abused my Mother.(page1) pic.twitter.com/txWapgyKKJ — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 21, 2018

Following that, Pawan Kalyan did send out another message addressing Srini Raju, which was read as "SriniRaju ..your legal letter doesn't make any difference after you got my Mother abused repeatedly with the guidance of #Real AgnyathavasiRaviPrakash" your CEO on your channelTV9 colluding with your political bosses who blessed you with SriCity. GoodLuck Srini!