 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan & Sri Reddy Controversy: Mega Family Pledges Their Support

The Pawan Kalyan-Sri Reddy controversy has reached a whole new level with the latter's name almost getting out the scene leaving it a tough battle between Pawan Kalyan, media and political entities.

It now clearly appeals to be a political vendetta with both Kalyan and the media are at the loggerheads.

The Powerstar slammed the media and the ruling government, alleging them of tarnishing his image. He went berserk with a barrage of tweets condemning the top media houses of the state. Kalyan's responses were welcomed by a section of people but were criticized by some.

Abn Andhra Jyothi Files A Police Complaint

The ABN Andhra Jyothi media house, which is said to be TDP's mouthpiece has filed cases against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Fans for vandalizing the vehicle property associated with their media house. The ABN chief is reported to have slapped a fine of Rs 10 Cr.

Sri Reddy's New Claim

The source of the controversy, actress Sri Reddy, has now given an open declaration that she is at the receiving end of threatening calls from Mega brother, Naga Babu. She has also stated that Mega family is be held responsible in case of any dire consequences towards her and this would be the testimony for the same.

Siva Balaji's Supportive Hand

Powerstar's co-star in Katamarayudu and Bigg Boss Season 1 winner, actor Siva Balaji is a self-confessed Pawan Kalyan fan. He has lodged a police complaint on Sri Reddy for her derogatory comments.

Not just stopping to that level, the young actor took to his official Facebook and vouched support to Kalyan with his post.

The post, which roughly translates to "We happen to encounter and step on mud/mess while we are walking on road. Most of us ignore it and convince ourselves to continue walking up to our respective homes and then clean up the mess. What we would never think is the pile of mud/mess would create the same gawky experience for others."

"Most of us tend to think and behave in the same attitude whilst one in a million step forward to clear up the mud/mess by putting his life at stake. We, as normal people, should lend a helping hand to that leader who takes initiative to the person who steps forward for the cleansing activity."

"The support should be in hundred, thousands and millions in numbers. Shouldn't we take this as our due duty and rally for the person who is fighting for a good society? Should we still be concerned about caste, creed, religion, family?"- (sic)

Jabardasth Fame Aadhi Backs PK

Hyper Aadhi, Actor, Writer & Director of reality television show, Jabardasth, is a fanatic of the chief of Janasena. He has earlier been seen attacking Kathi Mahesh, a movie critic, who had waged war against Pawan Kalyan.

Aadhi has come to the rescue of his Powerstar and has urged fellow fans and supporters of Janasena to come together during this distressed moment.

"To JanaSainiks, We have to promote our chief #PawanKalyan tweets on all possible platforms (fb timeline, pages, groups, whatsapp status&groups) wherever possible & make sure everything reaches the ground level. Remember one thing, Social media is the heart of #JanaSenaParty "- (sic)

Mega Support To Pawan Kalyan

Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India's audio launch event happened yesterday in West Godavari. Addressing the gathering during the event, Kalyan's brother, Naga Babu, came down heavily on Kalyan's attackers. Babu asserted that his brother, being the prime star in the industry has left the King's throne and millions of remuneration just with the good intention of serving people.

Babu iterated strongly that Kalyan is not a single person to be attacked with issues but is a person with a huge base of support. He asserted that the political leader is backed with support and the team knows the tricks and trade of handling attacks (unlike the days of Prajarajyam).

Bunny too, vouched his support to Kalyan. He added to Babu's comments that they stand with Kalyan during the thick and thin and would be there anytime as backup for unconditional support.

With just one year for elections and so much drama being unfolded in a very short span, one could watch out for more happenings in the coming days.