 »   »   »  Pooja Hegde Looks A Million Bucks In A Traditional Maharashtrian Get-up

The lovely Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought-after young divas in Tollywood today. She has become the favourite of Gen X because of her cool attitude and lively personality. In fact, many fans feel that she could be Tollywood's 'next big thing' in no time.

Now, she is in the news for an awesome reason. Pooja, recently shared some photos on Insta, and made young men go weak in the knees. In the said pics, she can be seen in a traditional Maharashtrian get-up that she carries off well. While sharing the pics, she informed her fans that she had donned the traditional look at the wedding of a childhood friend, some time ago.

"We were Maharashtrian bridesmaids at my bestie's wedding ❤️?As kids we made these plans for each other's weddings and it finally happened," she wrote on Insta.

These photos prove that Pooja can do justice to any look she dons. That's what we call a fashion queen!

Interestingly, 2017 was a solid year for T-town's 'Jigelu Rani'. She made a comeback to Telugu films with Duvvada Jagannadham and made quite an impact. Her bikini act proved to be a major highlight of the film and set temperatures soaring. While talking about DJ, she had said told a leading news agency that it helped her evolve as a performer.

"The atmosphere was always jovial... not a single dull moment. Allu Arjun is a generous actor and always gives tips in dance and acting. I genuinely feel DJ made me a better actor," she had said.

At present, she has Aravindha Sametha and Saakshyam in her kitty. Aravindha Sametha is a Trivikram Srinivas directorial and will see the Hegde girl act opposite Jr NTR. Its teaser was released a few days ago and it became the talk of T-town in no time. As far as Saakshyam is concerned, it is a romantic-drama and will see her act opposite young star Bellamkonda Srinivas. Pooja will be seen in a traditional avatar here and her chemistry with Bellamkonda is likely to be a major highlight of Saakshyam.

