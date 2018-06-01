English
Pooja Hegde’s No Make-up Photos Prove That She Is Effortlessly Beautiful!

Written By:
    The lovely and sultry Pooja Hegde is one of the most charming young ladies in Telugu cinema today. She is considered to be Tollywood's 'next big thing' thanks to her amicable nature, good looks, and confident personality. Now, she is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

    As it so happens, the Oka Laila Kosam star took to Twitter and shared some photos with her fans. In them, she can be seen in a simple no make-up look that she does full justice to. Her innocence is the USP of the photos and is bound to make countless young men go weak at the knees. That's what we call being effortlessly beautiful.

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja is quite active on the social media and often shares her best photos on Twitter/Instagram. Here are some of her recent photos.

    Isn't she a stunner?

    Interestingly, 2017 was a solid year for Pooja. In 2017, she returned to Telugu cinema with Duvvada Jagannadham which hit the screens on Eid and did well at the ticket window. The film was an action-comedy and featured her in a glamorous avatar which created a buzz amongst fans. While talking about the film, she had told a news agency that it helped her grow as a performer.

    "The atmosphere was always jovial... not a single dull moment. Allu Arjun is a generous actor and always gives tips in dance and acting. I genuinely feel DJ made me a better actor," she had said.

    At present, she has the much-hyped Arvindha Sametha in her kitty. It is a Trivikram Srinivas directorial and will see her act opposite Telugu cinema's 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR. Besides this, Pooja also has a film with Prabhas in her kitty. It will be directed by Jil director Radha Krishna and will feature Prabhas in a new avatar.

    Pooja will also be seen in the romantic-drama Saakshyam. It has been directed by Sriwass an also features Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda in the lead. Pooja will be seen in a traditional avatar in the film.

    So, did you like these no make-up photos of Pooja? Tell us in the space below!

    Read more about: pooja hegde
    Story first published: Friday, June 1, 2018, 14:49 [IST]
