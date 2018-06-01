 »   »   »  Pooja Hegde’s No Make-up Photos Prove That She Is Effortlessly Beautiful!

The lovely and sultry Pooja Hegde is one of the most charming young ladies in Telugu cinema today. She is considered to be Tollywood's 'next big thing' thanks to her amicable nature, good looks, and confident personality. Now, she is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

As it so happens, the Oka Laila Kosam star took to Twitter and shared some photos with her fans. In them, she can be seen in a simple no make-up look

Pooja is quite active on the social media and often shares her best photos on Twitter/Instagram.

Princess vibes for Miss India West Zone 2018 👸🏼 in @GG_Studio #MissIndiaWest2018 pic.twitter.com/0TOwrVUcsC — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 14, 2018

And so I’m off again with my game face on..the next couple of months are going to be one heck of an adventure...it’s gonna be crazy,exciting and challenging...strapped myself in,bring it on baby😎#workmodeactivated #workworkworkworkwork pic.twitter.com/LKm9kHEWtu — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 2, 2018

Interestingly, 2017 was a solid year for Pooja. In 2017, she returned to Telugu cinema with Duvvada Jagannadham which hit the screens on Eid and did well at the ticket window. The film was an action-comedy and featured her in a glamorous avatar which created a buzz amongst fans. While talking about the film, she had told a news agency that it helped her grow as a performer.

"The atmosphere was always jovial... not a single dull moment. Allu Arjun is a generous actor and always gives tips in dance and acting. I genuinely feel DJ made me a better actor," she had said.

At present, she has the much-hyped Arvindha Sametha in her kitty. It is a Trivikram Srinivas directorial and will see her act opposite Telugu cinema's 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR. Besides this, Pooja also has a film with Prabhas in her kitty. It will be directed by Jil director Radha Krishna and will feature Prabhas in a new avatar.

Pooja will also be seen in the romantic-drama Saakshyam. It has been directed by Sriwass an also features Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda in the lead. Pooja will be seen in a traditional avatar in the film.

