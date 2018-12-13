 »   »   »  Popular Bollywood Actress Roped In For A Song In Vinaya Vidheya Rama!

For A Song In The Film

According to a recent report by 123Telugu.com, the makers of the film were in search for the right actress to feature along with Ram Charan in a song from the movie.

Esha Gupta Roped In For The Song

The report also adds that the makers have now seemingly finalised the actress and Bollywood a ctressEsha Gupta has been roped in to feature in this special song in the film along with Ram Charan.

The shoot Of The Song

According to the report, the shoot of the song will commence on December 14, 2018 and it will go on for 3 days. Reportedly, a set of a club has been erected in Annapurna Studios for the shoot of this particular song. Reports suggest that this song will be in the lines of a party number.

The Other Songs Of Vinaya Vidheya Rama

According to the report, one more song has to be shot, which would begin after the commencement of this party number. The songs of the film have been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad. The song Thandaane Thandaane has already hit the online circuits and gained good acceptance of the audiences.